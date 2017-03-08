Apple Warns Customers to Update Their iOS After CIA Hacking Revelations

Yesterday, Wikileaks unveiled the contents of an immense hack on the CIA, the bulk of which pertains to the agency’s ability to remotely access everyday consumer electronics. Called “Vault 7,” the dossier contains upwards of 10,000 documents detailing the CIA’s hacking arsenal, revealing the vulnerability of everything from your cherished iPhone to household televisions produced by Samsung.

Apropos of this, major tech companies are addressing what Wikileaks is calling the “largest ever publication of confidential documents” on the CIA. Apple, for its part, claims that many of the susceptibilities in its software targeted by the agency have already been patched as part of its latest iOS update.