News

Apple Already Admitted the Jet Black iPhone 7 Will Be Covered in Scratches

By Published On 09/08/2016 By Published On 09/08/2016
iphone 7
Courtesy of Apple
More From iPhone Palooza

related

The Best iPhone 7 Cases for Every Budget

related

Watching an iPhone 7 Get Covered in Rubber Is Bizarrely Satisfying

related

9 Ridiculously Useful iOS 10 Features You Probably Haven't Noticed Yet

related

There's a Massive Privacy Problem With the iOS 10 Lock Screen

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Whether you're a fan of the new line of headphone jack-less iPhones or not, you have to admit the all-new, shiny Jet Black iPhone 7 color option is pretty damn stunning. But it turns out the flashy flagship phone color comes with a pretty serious warning that nobody mentioned during Apple's presentation on Wednesday.

Buried in the fine print at the bottom of Apple's slick iPhone 7 page, the company warns that the Jet Black iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are actually prone to scratching:

"The high-gloss finish of the jet black iPhone 7 is achieved through a precision nine-step anodization and polishing process," the fine print states. "Its surface is equally as hard as other anodized Apple products; however, its high shine may show fine micro-abrasions with use. If you are concerned about this, we suggest you use one of the many cases available to protect your iPhone."

That's right: if you're thinking about buying the new iPhone's most beautiful color option, you should probably throw in a case, too. In other words, if you want the best-looking iPhone, you'll probably have to shell out even more cash for a case, and as a result, cover up the whole reason you chose the phone in the first place. Well, that is unless you buy a transparent plastic case. 

At least you have until 12:01am Pacific Time on Friday, when pre-orders open, to make up your mind. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and has already decided on the plain black version. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like In iPhone Palooza

related

READ MORE
Pokémon Go Is Coming to the Apple Watch, in Case Anyone Still Cares About Either One
iPhonepalooza

related

READ MORE
Apple's New 'AirPod' Wireless Headphones Are a Total Disaster
iPhonepalooza

related

READ MORE
The Most Important Changes to the New iPhone 7
iPhonepalooza

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like