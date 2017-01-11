Apple Already Admitted the Jet Black iPhone 7 Will Be Covered in Scratches

Whether you're a fan of the new line of headphone jack-less iPhones or not, you have to admit the all-new, shiny Jet Black iPhone 7 color option is pretty damn stunning. But it turns out the flashy flagship phone color comes with a pretty serious warning that nobody mentioned during Apple's presentation on Wednesday.

Buried in the fine print at the bottom of Apple's slick iPhone 7 page, the company warns that the Jet Black iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are actually prone to scratching:

"The high-gloss finish of the jet black iPhone 7 is achieved through a precision nine-step anodization and polishing process," the fine print states. "Its surface is equally as hard as other anodized Apple products; however, its high shine may show fine micro-abrasions with use. If you are concerned about this, we suggest you use one of the many cases available to protect your iPhone."