Apple Already Admitted the Jet Black iPhone 7 Will Be Covered in Scratches

Whether you're a fan of the new line of headphone jack-less iPhones or not, you have to admit the all-new, shiny Jet Black iPhone 7 color option is pretty damn stunning. But it turns out the flashy flagship phone color comes with a pretty serious warning that nobody mentioned during Apple's presentation on Wednesday.
Buried in the fine print at the bottom of Apple's slick iPhone 7 page, the company warns that the Jet Black iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are actually prone to scratching:
"The high-gloss finish of the jet black iPhone 7 is achieved through a precision nine-step anodization and polishing process," the fine print states. "Its surface is equally as hard as other anodized Apple products; however, its high shine may show fine micro-abrasions with use. If you are concerned about this, we suggest you use one of the many cases available to protect your iPhone."
That's right: if you're thinking about buying the new iPhone's most beautiful color option, you should probably throw in a case, too. In other words, if you want the best-looking iPhone, you'll probably have to shell out even more cash for a case, and as a result, cover up the whole reason you chose the phone in the first place. Well, that is unless you buy a transparent plastic case.
At least you have until 12:01am Pacific Time on Friday, when pre-orders open, to make up your mind.
