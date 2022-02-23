Applebee's New Burger Deal Gets You $1 Boneless Wings

Lucky for us, Applebee's loves a good deal on wings. Just earlier this month, casual restaurant threw in 20 free buffalo wings with customers' Super Bowl orders, and now, you can get five boneless wings for $1 with the purchase of any Handcrafted Burger on the menu.

You can choose from any of Applebee's four sauces, which include Classic Hot Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian, and Garlic Parmesan, and each order will come with your choice of Bleu cheese or house-made ranch dressing with real buttermilk.

As for the Handcrafted Burgers, which cost between $15 and $20, here are your options:

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger : handcrafted all-beef patty topped with two slices of American cheese and two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a Brioche bun served with a side of classic fries

Classic Burger : all-beef burger classic with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a Brioche bun served with a side of classic fries

Classic Cheeseburger : handcrafted all-beef patty topped with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a Brioche bun served with a side of classic fries

Quesadilla Burger : specialty burger with two slices of Pepper Jack cheese, signature mexi-ranch sauce, crispy Applewood-smoked bacon, house-made pico de gallo, and shredded lettuce in a warm cheddar quesadilla served with a side of classic fries

Whisky Bacon Burger: all-beef patty topped with two slices of Pepper Jack cheese, crispy onions, two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon and Fireball Whisky-infused steak sauce, plus lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a Brioche bun served with a side of classic fries

The deal is valid at participating Applebee's locations nationwide for dine-in, To Go, and delivery, but keep in mind that it's not a permanent promotion and will only last for a little while.