Applebee's Is Serving $2 Cocktails All Day, Every Day All Month Long

March is a tough month. You can basically feel spring pulling you closer to t-shirt season, but then -- whoosh -- a freak blizzard throws you right back into winter madness. Thankfully, the good people at Applebee's are making it a little bit easier to channel some warm weather vibes with its latest monthly cocktail special: $2 Absolut vodka lemonades all day, every day, through the end of March.
The latest deal from your favorite neighborhood purveyor of fried app samplers and quesadilla burgers is kicking its monthlong drink promotions up a notch this time around. Unlike the cheap Long Island Iced Teas, margaritas, and Bahama Mamas it's previously offered, which were made with well liquor, these vodka lemonades are made with premium Absolut. Because of that, they're also slightly pricier at $2 a pop (versus the $1 cost of the other drinks), but $2 for a refreshing adult beverage at literally any time of day is still a spectacular deal.
"We know our guests will go crazy for the new 2 Dollar Absolut Vodka Lemonade -- it's a sip of spring for only $2!," said Patrick Kirk, the chain's vice president of beverage innovation.
And while it may not be the most popular cocktail in your state, it'd be tough to turn down a nice springtime cocktail -- even in the middle of an unwelcome late-season snowstorm.
