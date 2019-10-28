Applebee's Has 25-Cent Boneless Wings Right Now

Applebee's knows a thing or two about good deals -- the casual chain practically pioneered the dollar drink. And because, clearly, they know what we really want (i.e. booze and food for under $10), the neighborhood grill is running a new deal for 25-cent boneless wings.
The promotion, which kicks off on Monday, October 28, in honor of football season, is available for dine-in only. And while, sure, it's a bummer you can't take the wings to-go, this is better. What if you plow through your first 10 and are hungry for more? You can get as many as you've got quarters for. "Whether you order 5, 15, or 50, they're still 25 [cents] each," Applebee's said in a press release.
"Boneless Wings are a crowd-favorite at Applebee’s, and we’re excited to be able to offer them to our guests at the great value of 25¢ each," Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky said in a statement. "While debating sports is as American as Apple Pie, we know our Applebee's Boneless Wings in Classic Buffalo Sauce is a fan-favorite everyone enjoys!"
ICYMI, Applebee's latest drink deal (Long Island Iced Teas) is even cheaper than normal, which says a lot considering they're usually $1. Though the 50-cent special is only valid in Texas and ends on Halloween (sorry, bummer, I know!), you can snag that "freaky tiki rum punch" nationwide. The "Vampire" is also available through month end.
And, of course, come November 1 we'll have an entirely new $1 drink to slurp.
