Applebee’s Is Serving Festive $5 Drinks for the Holiday Season

We finally made it to the end of 2020. The finish line is in sight, all we have to do is get through the holiday season. With the ongoing pandemic worsening by the day, there’s an added layer of stress to the holidays this year and we could all use a drink at this point. That’s where Applebee’s come in.

Everyone’s favorite neighborhood casual chain restaurant is slinging festive cocktails for $5 each leading up to the holidays. Applebee’s is calling its latest line of holiday-themed cocktails Sleigh Bell Sips. The drink duo includes a Berry Merry Colada and Reindeer Punch. Both will leave you feeling jingle buzzed.

The Berry Merry Colada is basically just a tropical pina colada twist and strawberry swirl. It’s made with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Midori. Perfect for those cold winter nights when you want to pretend you’re on an island somewhere. Applebee’s Reindeer Punch combines Smirnoff Vodka, Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice, and a dash of cherry for an extra bit of sweet and sour.

You can obviously grab one of these $5 Sleigh Bell Sips at your local Applebee’s, but the bar and grill has something for those of us who are staying home, too. Sleigh Bell Sips are available as To Go orders at participating Applebee’s locations, so you can curl up by the fire or decorate your tree while you sip a cocktail you didn’t have to make yourself. What more could you ask for?

Applebee’s is also introducing three new items to its 2 for $20 menu. When you stop by a restaurant or go to order online, you’ll find the Southwest Steak Bowl, Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, and Fiesta Lima Chicken on the 2 for $20 menu. The wallet-friendly-menu is a favorite among frugal diners who want all the fixings at way less of a price. For those who don’t know, with Applebee’s 2 for $20 deal you get one full-size appetizer and two full-size entrees for $20. Here’s what to expect:

Southwest Steak Bowl: Grilled chipotle lime sirloin steak on top of mixed greens and cilantro rice, house-made pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa and guacamole. Topped with chimichurri, tortilla strips, and a fresh lime wedge.

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger: A handcrafted all-beef patty topped with American cheese, two strips of Applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a Brioche bun with fries on the side.

Fiesta Lima Chicken: Grilled chicken glazed in a zesty lime sauce and covered in a Mexi-ranch and Cheddar cheese blends served on top of crispy tortilla strips and served with Spanish rice and house-made pico de gallo.