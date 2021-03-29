Applebee's Is Serving 2 Different $5 Frozen Tequila Drinks Right Now

It's officially sit on a patio and drink margaritas season. Ah, the most wonderful time of year. The only thing that could make the occasion even better is spending as little as possible for said booze. Of course, Applebee's is here with a deal that'll help you do exactly that.

The casual restaurant chain is offering new $5 Springtime Sips that are not only served with premium spirits, but served up in the chain's signature "Mucho" glass. The menu includes the Tipsy Shark, a Pacific-inspired marg with 1800 Reposado Tequila, curacao, pineapple juice, and margarita mix topped with a gummy shark, naturally. The Strawberry Daq-a-Rita, meanwhile, is a half-margarita, half-daiquiri frozen hybrid with 1800 Reposado Tequila, Bacardi, strawberry, and margarita mix.

"If you want to have your cake and drink it too, our new Strawberry Daq-A-Rita is just for you. This is your chance to enjoy a daiquiri and a margarita blended together in one big Mucho glass," VP of Beverage Innovation Patrick Kirk said in a press release. "Or, if you’d prefer your drink on the rocks with a side of gummy shark, be sure to try the Tipsy Shark—our new ocean-blue margarita made with top-notch tequila."