Applebee's Is Now Offering All-You-Can-Eat Buffalo Wings

Some days you wake up feeling you've been imbued with the might of a superhero. The power will vary. Maybe you're super strong. Maybe you can answer more than 200 emails in a single sitting. Maybe you think you could eat a restaurant out of chicken wings in a Ron Swanson-esque feat of strength.
Applebee's is inviting you to test your mettle, to fill your belly, to awe family members with the girth of your hunger. For a limited time, participating locations are bringing back the "All You Can Eat" offer with a twist. The deal now includes boneless chicken wings.
Maybe your goal isn't to become the scourge of local chicken communities. If that's the case, you'll be glad to know the all-you-can-eat deal allows you to mix and match the offerings with plates starting at $12.99. Those options include the boneless buffalo wings, riblets served in the chain's Honey BBQ, and fried shrimp with cocktail sauce. Plus, your first plate comes with fries and coleslaw. Each subsequent plate comes with more fries.
Don't forget that Applebee's is also slinging dollar cocktails almost every month of the year. In January, a single Washington will get you a Vodka Rum Frostbite, which is a tropical drink with a wintry twist. That's a lot of food for the money.
This Taco Spot Unites Tex-Mex & Filipino Food
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.