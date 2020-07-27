Applebee's Has Buy-One-Get-One-Free Wings for Wing Day

National Chicken Wing Day on July 29 lacks the significance of basically any holiday at all. Nonetheless, the faux holiday (hauxliday?) is bringing the heat in 2020. That's both figurative and literal. You can get buffalo wings, but there are also so many wing deals this year that if you took advantage of them all you'd become Thanos to chickens.

Buffalo Wild Wings, Wingstop, Wing Zone... these are the expected hubs. The ones that have "wing" in their name. But Applebee's is also jumping into the thigh-shaped ring on National Chicken Wing Day. You can grab buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) wings for delivery or to-go orders at Applebee's all over this fair land. All you've got to do is use the code "WINGDAY" while ordering, and you'll get double the wings in your choice of boneless or bone-in. The offer is only going to be around for a single day, though.

The deal is available on wings tossed in Classic Hot Buffalo sauce as well as Asian Chili or Honey BBQ. The wing slinging chain is going to let you combine flavors, too. So, you can get one order with Classic Hot Buffalo sauce and then drop Asian Chili on the second.

However, you have to order through Applebees.com or the chain's mobile app, which does mean you have to sign up for an account on the Applebee's site if you don't have one already. The BOGO offer won't work unless the code is applied with an account attached. You can't get the deal for dine-in or through a third-party delivery app. Yes, there are still some Applebee's dining rooms open. If you're considering dining in, take a look at what the restaurant is doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Its policies do not include a requirement for guests to wear masks. Though, the take out policy for one day is going to land you a bunch of bonus wings.