This Applebee's BOGO Deal Will Get You 5 Chicken Wings for $1
All you need to do is purchase a Handcrafted Burger.
If you were hoping to maximize your protein intake for lunch, Applebee's latest BOGO deal will help you do it for cheap. The chain is now offering five wings for $1 when you purchase a Handcrafted Burger from the menu.
When you order any Handcrafted Burger at regular price, you'll automatically qualify to add the five wings for $1 to your order. The wings come in with your choice of Honey Pepper, Classic Hot Buffalo, Extra Hot Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, or Garlic Parmesan sauce.
The following Handcrafted Burgers are eligible for this deal:
- Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger
- Neighborhood Double Burger
- Whisky Bacon Burger
- Quesadilla Burger
- Classic Bacon Cheeseburger
- Classic Cheeseburger
- Classic Burger
The deal will only be available at participating locations, and only for a little while. Only one order of $1 wings will be allowed for each burger order.
"Whether watching a game or catching up with friends, our fan-favorite Boneless Wings are perfect for any occasion. All French Fries aside, nothing takes our Handcrafted Burgers to the next level like a plate of Boneless Wings," said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee's, in a press release.
You find the nearest location to you on Applebee's website.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.