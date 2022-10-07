This Applebee's BOGO Deal Will Get You 5 Chicken Wings for $1

If you were hoping to maximize your protein intake for lunch, Applebee's latest BOGO deal will help you do it for cheap. The chain is now offering five wings for $1 when you purchase a Handcrafted Burger from the menu.

When you order any Handcrafted Burger at regular price, you'll automatically qualify to add the five wings for $1 to your order. The wings come in with your choice of Honey Pepper, Classic Hot Buffalo, Extra Hot Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, or Garlic Parmesan sauce.

The following Handcrafted Burgers are eligible for this deal:

Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger

Neighborhood Double Burger

Whisky Bacon Burger

Quesadilla Burger

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Burger

The deal will only be available at participating locations, and only for a little while. Only one order of $1 wings will be allowed for each burger order.

"Whether watching a game or catching up with friends, our fan-favorite Boneless Wings are perfect for any occasion. All French Fries aside, nothing takes our Handcrafted Burgers to the next level like a plate of Boneless Wings," said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee's, in a press release.

You find the nearest location to you on Applebee's website.