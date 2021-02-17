This Delivery-Only Wings Chain Is Serving a Cheetos Menu out of Applebee's Kitchens

Online-only restaurants, virtual restaurants, and ghost kitchens have multiplied over the past year as the hospitality industry aims to innovate throughout the pandemic. Chains like Taco Bell, Burger King, and Nathan’s have expanded into the genre on their own, and the latest addition to the field comes from three major players.

Cosmic Wings, a chain of online-only/delivery-only restaurants launched on Tuesday, featuring a menu filled with Cheetos-inspired items prepared in Applebee's kitchens, and available only via Uber Eats. You can order traditional chicken wings in bone-in and boneless varieties, of course, or opt for the Cheetos versions—made with original Cheetos wing sauce or Flamin' Hot Cheetos wing sauce. The menu also features Fried Cheetos Cheese Bites, chicken tenders, waffle fries, and onion rings.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cosmic Wings to delight our fans across the country with this new way to enjoy the signature taste of Cheetos,” Jessica Spaulding, marketing senior director, Frito-Lay North America, said in a statement. “When you combine beloved Cheetos flavors with everyone’s favorite appetizers, you get the ultimate matchup.”

Cosmic Wings is offering free delivery on orders of $15 or more placed from February 17-28. It’s available in almost 1,300 Applebee’s locations across the country. If you're within the delivery range of a location, it'll show up when you search for Cosmic Wings on Uber Eats.