Get 5 Chicken Wings for $1 When You Order a Burger at Applebee’s

Applebee’s knows how to grab our attention. It’s hosting Cheetos-centric virtual restaurants, constantly making hours happier everywhere with seasonal $5 cocktails, and presently offering five chicken wings for $1 with the purchase of a burger.

The “bonus boneless wings” can be yours via delivery, curbside pickup, or, depending on your local regulations, right in the restaurant, per a report by Delish. Pair ‘em with handcrafted burgers like the whisky bacon, classic cheese, or quesadilla burger. The breaded boneless chicken bites are available in classic hot Buffalo sauce, honey BBQ sauce, sweet Asian chile sauce flavors and come with bleu cheese or ranch dressing on the side.

Thrillist has reached out to Applebee’s to see how long the promotion will run and we’ll update when we hear back. In the meantime, assume that, like most deals, it’ll be limited, and order while you can.