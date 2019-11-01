Applebee's Is Serving $1 Vodka Drinks for the Entire Month

Halloween brings plenty of perks. But it does feel unfair that kids are waking up to a bucket full of candy and adults are just going to work like any other date without any bonus treats.
Fortunately, it's November 1, and you can ease your trick-or-treating jealousy with a sweet drink. As ever, Applebee's is ready to help you out with its insanely cheap Neighborhood Drink of the Month. In November, the casual bar and grill is offering Vodka Cranberry Lemonades for $1. It's a solid transition from the candy of Halloween to the cranberry sauce and buffet o' sides that is Thanksgiving.
"The season of celebration is here! All month long, Applebee’s fanatics can rejoice and reunite with friends and loved ones with our $1 Vodka Cranberry Lemonade," Patrick Kirk, Applebee's vice president of beverage innovation, said in a statement. "From getting ready for the holidays and making time to see friends old and new, Applebee’s is the place to share a laugh and make lasting memories. The best drink deal you’ll find this November across the country, it’s basically Black Friday every day at Applebee’s."
The drinks are served in a 10-ounce glass and have the classic "participating locations" caveat attached. So, call ahead if you aren't sure what kind of location -- a participator or one that sits out on the fun -- you have nearby. Nonetheless, a cheap drink is going to feel good as we move from nice weather to winter and time spent with relatives. Bottoms up.
