Applebee's Just Relaunched Its $12.99 All-You-Can-Eat Wing Deal

Fall is just around the corner so you know what that means. That's right, a new Taylor Swift album. Oh and it's also the start of football season, if that's your thing.

Of course no football game is complete without a solid snack spread, and no snack spread is complete without chicken wings.

Well, wing lovers rejoice, because Applebee's all-you-can-eat boneless wing deal is back. For $12.99 you can devour as many wings as you like in six different flavors.

There's classic options like Classic Buffalo (which you can also order extra hot) along with Garlic Parmesan, or, if you're feeling adventurous you can dive into other flavors like Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile and Honey Pepper.

Don't worry about having to order fries separately because they come along with the deal, right alongside the ever popular yet always divisive side dish, coleslaw.

The offer is valid for dine-in guests only and unlike Cher, it doesn't last forever. Seeing as we can't yet turn back time, go ahead and run, don't walk, to your local Applebee's and secure the bag.