Applebee's Is Serving a $1 Drink Made With 5 Kinds of Liquor All Month Long

Applebee's is that high school friend who mixes the remaining centimeters of each spirit in her parent's liquor cabinet and gets you sloshed enough to reveal your most embarrassing secret. The casual chain is unleashing a drink called the DOLLAR L.I.T., a $1 cocktail that is sure to bring out some truths with its blend of vodka, rum, gin, tequila, and triple sec.
Yes, the drink mixes five different liquors, but thankfully, it probably won't hurt you quite like the friend who scoffed at your unguarded reveal. That is, unless you bring more than, like, $5 to the Applebee's bar. That's because the chain blends the aforementioned spirits with sweet & sour mix and cola, calling it a "take on a traditional Long Island Iced Tea."
“With so much excitement this month -- basketball brackets, St. Patrick’s Day, spring break -- we wanted to give our guests a drink that will help them celebrate any and all occasions,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, in a press release. “And for just $1 you can cheers with your friends, all day, every day."
All day, every day, he says. Well, Patrick, that seems a bit ambitious. But we applaud your enthusiasm.
