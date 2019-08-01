Applebee's Is Serving $1 Tiki Cocktails for the Entire Month of August

Nothing soothes the sweaty, sunburned soul in the summer quite like a refreshing cocktail. And that's doubly true when that cocktail costs nearly nothing. Luckily, Applebee's understands this, and is back at it with yet another crazy-cheap boozy beverage deal as part of its month-long Neighborhood Drink promotion in August.
If you're not familiar with the ever-popular chain's big cheap drink deal, the casual chain unleashes a new drink and sells it for pennies on the dollar (almost) every month. For August, Applebee's will be slinging something quite seasonally appropriate: a tiki cocktail. That's right, all August long, at any time of day, you can snag Mai Tais for just $1.
We'll cheers to that.
For just a buck, you'll get a twist on the classic layered tiki drink made with rum, pineapple, passion fruit, orange, black cherry, and lime flavors served in a 10-ounce mug. To give you the full experience, each one also comes with a mini cocktail umbrella.
Keep in mind that purists may have a tough time comparing them to the preciously mixed fresh juice delicacies from your local overpriced tiki joint, but, well, they're a dollar, what exactly were you expecting?
“Tiki cocktails are the hottest drinks of the season,” said Patrick Kirk, the cain's vice president of beverage innovation, in a press release. “Drinking our $1 Mai Tai is like getting whisked away to the South Seas without even having to leave the neighborhood. Grab your phones and make your social media friends jealous, because this drink is one you’ll want to be seen with!”
Sure, Applebee's may not be your go-to happy hour spot or watering hole of choice, but for the budget-minded among us in search of an ice cold pick-me-up after a long day at the beach (or the office), you really can't beat this deal. And even if you're not a big Mai Tai fan, fret not, since the chain will likely be rolling out a whole new deeply discounted drink of the month come September.
