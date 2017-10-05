Food & Drink

Applebee's Has $1 Margaritas All Month Long

By Published On 10/05/2017 By Published On 10/05/2017
Shutterstock

Trending

related

Netflix Just Got More Expensive

related

Taco Bell's Making Chicken & Biscuits and a New Lineup of Fried Chicken

related

Julia Roberts and James Corden Hilariously Act Out Her Film Career As Fast As Possible

related

Get $39 Flights in Southwest's Flash Sale

America, land of the free and home to an overabundance of fast-casual restaurants, loves spending minimal amounts of legal tender on a party. And while you might think of an airport TGI Friday's as the worst place to hunt for stupidly cheap libations, just know that Applebee's has a deal on offer for the entire month of October that will be hard to pass up: $1 margaritas

Yes, your friendly neighborhood purveyor of all things breaded, battered, and fried once more is serving up Dollaritas across the country for a total of 31 days as part of the restaurant's "Neighborhood Appreciation Month." Doing the math, it's not hard see how Applebee's is rendering your local dive bar a money pit. 

Patrick Kirk, the restaurant's vice president of beverage innovation, noted that the promotion is a way to curry favor with people who enjoy cheap drinks (and also a way to prove single dollar bills are not a completely obsolete relic of the 1950s): 

"Our $1 margaritas in October give us a chance to show our guests a little love, giving them a totally unbeatable offer as a gesture of our sincere appreciation for their patronage," he said in a press release. 

In terms of the fast-casual dining scene, this is welcome news in an otherwise bumpy month for one of Applebee's main competitors, Chili's, which recently axed 40% of its menu to help improve its staple dishes. And since no portion of Chili's menu revamp included a selection of margaritas served for $1, you probably know where you'll be heading for the foreseeable month-long future. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Esquire. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Stuff You'll Like