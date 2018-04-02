Applebee's Is Unleashing $1 Margaritas for All of April

Applebee's is bringing back the Dollarita. Last fall, the $1 margarita kicked off Applebee's ongoing and popular monthly drink special that features a new comically cheap drink every month. The fast-casual wing slingers pick a new drink each month that runs you just a buck or two. Previous installments have included Long Island Iced Teas, vodka lemonades, and the Bahama mama, a drink reviled by many bartenders.
For the first time, Applebee's going back to the well and giving mozzarella stick-lovers what they crave. Your local hub for breaded and fried foodstuffs is doling out dollar margaritas once again. No, you're not getting something nice like Espolón in a dollar margarita, but it's just a dollar. What do you expect? Order another and enjoy your life.
"Margaritas are extremely popular with our guests, and our Dollarita is the most refreshing drink money can buy," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. "We first introduced the Dollarita to America last October, and we’re excited to bring it back in April as a reason to celebrate the return of spring."
You can throw back a Dollarita or two at your neighborhood Applebee's through the end of April.
