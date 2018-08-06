Applebee's Is Unleashing $1 Strawberry Margaritas for All of August

Applebee's really stumbled upon some marketing brilliance with this "offering mixed drinks for a buck" thing. Or maybe it's obvious that people will flock to cheap booze like pigeons to bread -- who's to say? Either way, those $1 mixed drinks are back, and you're about to have one lit night at a family-centric casual-dining establishment.
For the entirety of the sweltering month that is this August, Applebee's with be serving $1 strawberry margaritas (or "Dollaritas," if you're into corporate branding). Each marg will come in a 10-ounce mug and be made with "tequila, strawberry and margarita mix." It's the latest deal in the high tradition of $1 Bahama Mamas, $1 Long Island Iced Teas, and $2 vodka lemonades. You can be sure that people will be showing up for it.
Next Time You Fall in Love in the City of Light, This Guy's Got You Covered
“It’s crazy to think that our most popular drink could get any better, but with the addition of strawberry, our guests are going to love how good this Dollarita tastes,” Patrick Kirk, the vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a statement. “The Strawberry Dollarita is the perfect way to cool down on those hot August days and enjoy the final days of summer.”
To be honest, though, it could be rainwater and Listerine -- any $1 cocktail sounds like the best way to enjoy August.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.