Applebee's Has $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonades for the Entire Month of June

There's really nothing better than an ice cold lemonade on a hot summer day. Unless, well, the ice cold lemonade is boozy, and practically free. Luckily, Applebee's knows what's up, and will be slinging $1 vodka raspberry lemonades all day every day for the entire month of June.
Just in time to usher in the official start to summer, Applebee's is unleashing its new drink of the month special for June that caters to your love of refreshing seasonal beverages and super-cheap booze. For all of June, you can stop in and grab 10-ounce vodka raspberry lemonades for $1 a pop all day long. Essentially, these will cost you as much as a cup from some neighborhood kid's lemonade stand, except they'll probably taste better, and will definitely be boozier.
As for what's in them, they're made with Tropicana lemonade, raspberry, and fresh lemon juice (plus vodka, of course), and come served in a 10-ounce mug.
“Our guests always enjoy a refreshing vodka and lemonade cocktail, and we’re delighted to add raspberry to the lineup for the first time,” said Patrick Kirk, Applebee’s vice president of beverage innovation, in a statement. “The $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade is sunshine in a glass and light on your wallet -- put that extra money toward your summer vacation.”
Some folks may question the quality, but c'mon, for a buck apiece you shouldn't expect to be sipping Grey Goose and locally sourced citrus.
The vodka raspberry lemonade is just the latest in Applebee's incredibly cheap "Neighborhood Drink of the Month" promotion, which generally changes every month. So, if you somehow missed last May's $1 margs, you have the next 30 days to make up for it.
