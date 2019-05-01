Applebee's Is Unleashing $1 Margaritas for the Entire Month of May

Guess what tequila lovers? That blurry shape shimmering through the heat haze on the horizon? It's super-cheap margaritas.
You'll certainly find plenty of drink deals with Cinco de Mayo approaching, but this one lasts for the entire month. Applebee's is bringing back Dollaritas -- that's a $1 margarita -- and making them available every day in May. Participating locations will be offering the drink daily in a 10oz mug, and that includes Cinco de Mayo.
"The Dollarita taught America that $1 is an unbeatable price for a cocktail," said Applebee's vice president of beverage and innovation Patrick Kirk in a statement. "Where else can you find a good margarita for only $1, all day, every day?"
Some diners might bicker about the quality, but for a dollar, you shouldn't be surprised Applebee's isn't dropping Espolón in your glass. It's a simple margarita, and it only costs you a buck.
The Dollarita is the drink that kicked off Applebee's popular Neighborhood Drink of the Month promotion, which generally changes monthly. Past installments have included a Long Island Iced Tea, vodka lemonade, and the Bahama Mama, a drink despised by many a bartender.
5 Ways to Celebrate the Return of 'Game of Thrones'
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.