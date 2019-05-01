Thrillist
Applebee's Is Unleashing $1 Margaritas for the Entire Month of May

Guess what tequila lovers? That blurry shape shimmering through the heat haze on the horizon? It's super-cheap margaritas. 

You'll certainly find plenty of drink deals with Cinco de Mayo approaching, but this one lasts for the entire month. Applebee's is bringing back Dollaritas -- that's a $1 margarita -- and making them available every day in May. Participating locations will be offering the drink daily in a 10oz mug, and that includes Cinco de Mayo. 

"The Dollarita taught America that $1 is an unbeatable price for a cocktail," said Applebee's vice president of beverage and innovation Patrick Kirk in a statement. "Where else can you find a good margarita for only $1, all day, every day?"

Some diners might bicker about the quality, but for a dollar, you shouldn't be surprised Applebee's isn't dropping Espolón in your glass. It's a simple margarita, and it only costs you a buck.

The Dollarita is the drink that kicked off Applebee's popular Neighborhood Drink of the Month promotion, which generally changes monthly. Past installments have included a Long Island Iced Tea, vodka lemonade, and the Bahama Mama, a drink despised by many a bartender.

