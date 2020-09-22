This Applebee's Deal Gets You a Dozen Shrimp for $1

Surf and turf is the ultimate meal, but it usually doesn’t come cheap. At least, not unless you’re getting it from Applebee’s. The chain recently announced an appealing new deal: a dozen shrimp for $1 with any steak entree. That’s unheard of on land or by sea.

Pop into any Applebee’s and order up a steak for lunch or dinner and you’ll be eligible for a dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for a buck. Prices vary from restaurant to restaurant, but most steak entrees at Applebee’s cost between $13 and $22 -- tack on a dozen of shrimp for a buck and you’ll get a big feast of meat and seafood for a surprisingly small price.

“Applebee’s always wants to provide our guests with real value, and we think this is a great offer to crunch their buck,” Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s, said in a press release. “The combination of one of our delicious steak entrees with the ease of adding a dozen of our classic Double Crunch Shrimp for only one dollar more, is a value combination we are excited to offer our guests.”

Just keep in mind that this deal won’t be around forever.

Applebee’s dozen shrimp for $1 with any steak entree is available online, in-restaurant, and via the Applebee’s mobile app, so whether you’re staying home or (safely) trying your luck out on the town you can cash in on the action.