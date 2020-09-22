This Applebee's Deal Gets You a Dozen Shrimp for $1
Steak and a massive side of shrimp for $1? Sign us up.
Surf and turf is the ultimate meal, but it usually doesn’t come cheap. At least, not unless you’re getting it from Applebee’s. The chain recently announced an appealing new deal: a dozen shrimp for $1 with any steak entree. That’s unheard of on land or by sea.
Pop into any Applebee’s and order up a steak for lunch or dinner and you’ll be eligible for a dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for a buck. Prices vary from restaurant to restaurant, but most steak entrees at Applebee’s cost between $13 and $22 -- tack on a dozen of shrimp for a buck and you’ll get a big feast of meat and seafood for a surprisingly small price.
“Applebee’s always wants to provide our guests with real value, and we think this is a great offer to crunch their buck,” Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s, said in a press release. “The combination of one of our delicious steak entrees with the ease of adding a dozen of our classic Double Crunch Shrimp for only one dollar more, is a value combination we are excited to offer our guests.”
Just keep in mind that this deal won’t be around forever.
Applebee’s dozen shrimp for $1 with any steak entree is available online, in-restaurant, and via the Applebee’s mobile app, so whether you’re staying home or (safely) trying your luck out on the town you can cash in on the action.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.