Order Any Applebee's Steak Entree and Get a Dozen Shrimp for $1
It's officially Surf 'n' Turf season at the chain.
It's expensive out there, and with costs for everything from food to gas rising, the idea of splurging on things like meat and seafood in the same meal may seem a bit unrealistic. But now, at Applebee's, you can pay for the turf and get the surf for $1. The national chain is offering its Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for $1 when customers order any steak entree on the menu. That means you can order the 8-ounce USDA Select top sirloin and get the order of shrimp for just a little more.
"Back by popular demand, our latest summer deal of a dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for $1 with any steak entree is the perfect way for guests to enjoy themselves without breaking the bank," said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee's, in a press release.
You can order a dozen shrimp for $1 per each order of a steak entree, but this offer can't be combined with any other deals. The deal is only available for a limited time, but you can get it with dine-in, to-go, and delivery orders. You can place the order in-store in Applebee's or via the Applebee's mobile app or Applebees.com. That's plenty of flexibility to take advantage of the $1 dozen soon.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.