Order Any Applebee's Steak Entree and Get a Dozen Shrimp for $1

It's expensive out there, and with costs for everything from food to gas rising, the idea of splurging on things like meat and seafood in the same meal may seem a bit unrealistic. But now, at Applebee's, you can pay for the turf and get the surf for $1. The national chain is offering its Dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for $1 when customers order any steak entree on the menu. That means you can order the 8-ounce USDA Select top sirloin and get the order of shrimp for just a little more.

"Back by popular demand, our latest summer deal of a dozen Double Crunch Shrimp for $1 with any steak entree is the perfect way for guests to enjoy themselves without breaking the bank," said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee's, in a press release.

You can order a dozen shrimp for $1 per each order of a steak entree, but this offer can't be combined with any other deals. The deal is only available for a limited time, but you can get it with dine-in, to-go, and delivery orders. You can place the order in-store in Applebee's or via the Applebee's mobile app or Applebees.com. That's plenty of flexibility to take advantage of the $1 dozen soon.