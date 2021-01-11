Applebee’s Adds a Drive-Thru to its Menu
The Neighborhood Grill + Bar gets wheels.
Applebee’s, the chain best known for its deeply discounted seasonal cocktails, Americana interior, and occasional celebrity spokesperson, is checking another box on the mass-appeal index by testing out a drive-thru at one Texas location, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.
“The drive-thru pickup window is one example of how we’re continuously looking to enhance the order and pickup process for our guests,” Scott Gladstone, Applebee’s vice president of strategy and development, is quoted as saying in a statement.
This is not the standard setup fast food fans are used to, however. Visitors to the Texarkana, Texas ‘bee’s must order in advance by phone, online, or via the app. Then, they’ll be given a time to roll up, pay, and pick up the order.
“If positive, we will determine whether pickup windows should be included in our building design packages,” Gladstone told NRN.
