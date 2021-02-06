Applebee's Is Throwing 40 Free Buffalo Wings Into Orders for Your Super Bowl Party

The Super Bowl is going to be a different affair this year, even if Tom Brady is in it like he is almost every year. There won't be giant parties. There won't even be that many fans in the stadium. A team is playing the game at home!

Still, the menu isn't changing no matter where you're watching the game. There are staples that are part of the Super Bowl/Super Bowl commercial-watching experience. At the top of this particular pyramid of greatness we find buffalo wings. Yes, feel sorry for chickens, but there's no denying that buffalo wings are a quintessential Super Bowl snack. Applebee's knows this -- as though it would disagree, it does sell them after all -- and has put together a promo to add a giant stack of wings to your spread.

On February 7, the day of the Super Bowl, Applebee's is giving away 1.6 million Classic Boneless Wings for free. Order Applebee's for delivery and get 40 wings for free with any order of at least $40, as long as you toss in the code "BIGGAME." (I only wish that was a reference to the Samuel L. Jackson movie.) Those wings can come tossed in Hot Buffalo, Honey BBQ, or Sweet Asian Chile sauce.

Applebee's is also offering a $0 delivery fee all day on any order.

You've spent enough time in the kitchen this year as your house has transformed into a home, office, and school. It's probably worth taking 40 free wings, even if you're just saving them for lunch on Monday.