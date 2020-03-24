Applebee's Is Offering Free Delivery Right Now & There's Not Even an Order Minimum

Two weeks ago, my penchant for ordering takeout was "unnecessary" and "lazy," but now, in the age of social distancing, I'm the responsible one. Opting for delivery -- especially a no-contact option when possible -- is an easy way to try to flatten the curve and support the restaurant industry during this trying time.
Plus, being smart and staying home doesn't mean we have to miss out on all of our favorites. You can (and should!) slake your Applebee's desire. And now, the neighborhood grill and bar is offering free delivery nationwide, so you don't have to spend extra to satiate your hunger.
Here's how it works: you've gotta order through the site or Applebee's mobile app. Then you can choose from restaurant classics like the bacon cheeseburger, boneless wings, and classic broccoli chicken Alfredo. You don't even have to meet an order minimum, and free delivery is automatically applied at checkout.
If you are worried about ordering delivery during the COVID-19 outbreak, don't be. Both restaurants and food delivery services like Postmates, UberEats, and Grubhub are implementing precautionary health measures to ensure customer safety.
