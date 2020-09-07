Applebee's Is Giving Away Free Kid Meals For the Next Week

If you're a parent, you probably don't need to be reminded that we're entering a stressful school year. Everything feels harder than it needs to be. Applebee's is offering a tiny bit of relief during the first weeks of the school year.

Parents probably need a hell of a lot more than this to relax, but the chain is providing a little incentive to get out of the kitchen for a night. You can snag a free kids meal with a to-go or delivery order at locations across the country from September 7-17.

To get a kid meal tagged onto your order, you'll have to order through Applebees.com or the Applebee's mobile app. You'll need to place an order with $12 worth of craveable menu items to get the deal. Then drop your kid meal of choice into the cart and use the code "FREEKIDS." Now, it's all happening. Free food is coming to your car or doorstep. It's a deal that will go well with the new lower price on five Applebee's burgers that was announced last month.

It's not a month of free babysitting. Nonetheless, take the help where you can get it, I suppose.