Applebee's Is Giving Out 1.6 Million Buffalo Wings for the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is as much of a food-focused event as it is a sports one. Watching a bunch of dudes tackle the crap out of each other just isn't as fun when you're not shoveling a fistful of nachos in your mouth. Applebee's seems to gets that, which is why the neighborhood bar and grill is giving away 1.6 million free boneless wings.
On February 2, Applebee's is supplying customers with a serious promo: 40 free classic boneless wings with every delivery order of $40 or more. But don't wait 'til your team's down at half and your desperate to stress eat because the deal's only good for the first 40,000 orders. That might seem like a lot, but considering wings are like the food of football, they'll go fast.
"Hands down, our fans can’t get enough of our Boneless Wings, which is why we’re giving away up to 1.6 million of them on game day!" Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky said in a statement. "That’s right you can get your free order of 40 Classic Boneless Wings delivered right to your door along with your $40 Applebees.com or mobile app order wherever you happen to be watching the game on Sunday, February 2."
Claiming the free wings is easy. Hit up the Applebee's site or mobile on game day and order your delivery. Once your cart minimum hits $40, you can add the promo code -- FREEWINGS -- and 40 classic wings will be added.
Duck Flippers With Timothy DeLaGhetto and Ryan Higa
You can't rely on your team for a win, but you can rely on Applebee's for food and that's, at the very least, a consolation.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.