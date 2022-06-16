Applebee's New Late-Night Deal Offers Half-Priced Appetizers

For a short time, you'll be able to head to your nearest Applebee's for a late-night snack and score 50% off appetizers. During late-night hours (these hours vary by location, so make sure to check your local chain) on weeknights, you'll be able to end your day snacking on some of Applebee's most iconic apps.

"Late-Night Half-Priced Appetizers at Applebee's combine the fun vibe and energy in our restaurants with a great value offer that our guests are looking for," said Applebee's Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky in a press release. "Our Late-Night program gives our neighbors the chance to go out, have fun and escape the everyday pressures on their wallets."

Choose from Boneless Wings, Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Wonton Tacos, Spinach Artichoke Dip, Chicken Quesadilla, Brew Pub Loaded Waffle Fries, and Brew Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese Dip. The deal will only be available for dining in, so if you are craving Mozzarella Sticks and Boneless Wings (my go-to Applebee's order), you'll have to haul yourself out of your house to get some. But as any true Applebee's fan knows, it's worth the trip.

You can use the chain's restaurant locator to find your local Applebee's. And if you want to be in on all of the latest deals available from your friendly neighborhood bar and grill, you can sign up for Club Applebee's. You'll get clued in on deals and get exclusive perks by joining. Happy apping!