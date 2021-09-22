Applebee's Has $5 Spooky Cocktails Through Halloween

Applebee's drink of the month will be getting into the spirit of the year's spookiest month. No, we're not talking about the cold, dark doldrums of January or TS Eliot's disdain for April. It's Halloween month, which is almost here.

Applebee's has gotten in the spooky spirit in previous years, offering monster-themed cocktails dressed up with fangs or gummy brains. Starting today, there are two $5 cocktails hitting the menu: the Dracula's Juice and Tipsy Zombie. The Transylvanian drink is a "wildberry creation" that combines a Patron Silver margarita and a Bacardi Superior daiquiri. If the promotional image is to be believed, it looks a bit bloody. The George Romero-inspired cocktail is made with Bacardi Superior, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, lime, and melon liqueur, and it's garnished with a gummy brain floating on the surface.

The drink of the month will be $5 at every location that is serving them up. Additionally, you can get them to go at restaurants where local laws allow it. The Spooky Sips cocktails will be available through the end of October, ensuring you can get in the mood early and still have the seasonally appropriate drinks on Halloween if you're too old to go door-to-door asking for sweets.