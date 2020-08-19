Applebee's Just Cut the Prices on 5 of Its Burgers

These days, with typical restaurant dining indefinitely interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, major chain restaurants are relying on the oldest trick in the book to lure eaters: food deals. And there have been many. The latest tasty promotion comes from suburban strip mall casual classic, Applebee's.

On Tuesday, the chain announced it's slashing the prices on a handful of its handcrafted burgers, but as they say in corporate press releases, only "for a limited time." Five burger options -- the Whisky Bacon Burger, the Quesadilla Burger, the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, the Classic Cheeseburger, and the Classic Burger -- are now available to order for dine-in, takeout, or delivery at a discounted price of $8.99. Each burger comes with a side of fries, so you're getting close to a whole meal from Applebee's for slightly more than what you'd pay for a fast food premium burger combo (they're surprisingly pricey these days).

Applebee's, however, wouldn't say how much of a discount the deal amounts to. When reached via email, a spokesperson for the chain said the burgers' typical prices vary from franchise to franchise, but insisted that the new $8.99 price is a great value. Of course, that's up for you to decide.

“We are always excited to give our guests a great offer on our Applebee’s Handcrafted Burgers!”, said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s, said in a press release. “For the first time in more than two years, we are offering all of our great tasting, premium burgers at a special price."