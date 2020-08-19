Applebee's Just Cut the Prices on 5 of Its Burgers
The ubiquitous casual chain is slinging burgers for just a little more than fast food prices.
These days, with typical restaurant dining indefinitely interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, major chain restaurants are relying on the oldest trick in the book to lure eaters: food deals. And there have been many. The latest tasty promotion comes from suburban strip mall casual classic, Applebee's.
On Tuesday, the chain announced it's slashing the prices on a handful of its handcrafted burgers, but as they say in corporate press releases, only "for a limited time." Five burger options -- the Whisky Bacon Burger, the Quesadilla Burger, the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, the Classic Cheeseburger, and the Classic Burger -- are now available to order for dine-in, takeout, or delivery at a discounted price of $8.99. Each burger comes with a side of fries, so you're getting close to a whole meal from Applebee's for slightly more than what you'd pay for a fast food premium burger combo (they're surprisingly pricey these days).
Applebee's, however, wouldn't say how much of a discount the deal amounts to. When reached via email, a spokesperson for the chain said the burgers' typical prices vary from franchise to franchise, but insisted that the new $8.99 price is a great value. Of course, that's up for you to decide.
“We are always excited to give our guests a great offer on our Applebee’s Handcrafted Burgers!”, said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s, said in a press release. “For the first time in more than two years, we are offering all of our great tasting, premium burgers at a special price."
