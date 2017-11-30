Food & Drink

Applebee's Has $1 Long Island Iced Teas All December Long

applebee's long island iced tea
Shutterstock

December is a month giving. Kind people give to charity. Your family gives you migraines love. The news gives you panic attacks. And Applebee's is giving you $1 Long Island Iced Teas to combat those last two. 

The home of tater tot-topped mashed taters is offering what it calls Dollar L.I.T.S. throughout December at participating locations. Much like its $1 margaritas in October, the fast-casual chain is hoping to score high fives and smiles from people who could go for a cheap drink at the end of a long year. 

“The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocketbook and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s.

This is great news for people who love both sugar highs and mixing all of the boozes but hate ordering Long Island Iced Teas because they know bartenders don't really like to make them. Plus, your local watering hole isn't likely to serve cheeseburger egg rolls. You can probably guess who does have them. (Hint: It's not the Times Square Olive Garden.)

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. Follow him @dlukenelson.

