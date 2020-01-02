Applebee's Is Serving $1 Wintry Cocktails for the Entire Month of January

It's a new year and everything is fresh and special and full of renewed energy. Just kidding. Applebee's is pretty much doing the same thing it does every month. However, you like cheap drinks, that's not a bad thing.
The "eatin' good" chain is starting the year with another $1 drink special in its monthly Neighborhood Drink of the Month promo. For January, it's transitioning from pomegranate margaritas to a Vodka Rum Frostbite, a tropical drink with a seasonally-appropriate twist.
Yes, the Vodka Rum Frostbite looks wintry but tastes more tropical than its frigid blue color suggests. It will be available every single day in January at participating locations. For your hard-earned Washington, you'll get a 10-ounce mug filled with a cocktail made with rum, vodka, blue curacao, coconut, and pineapple. If your bartender can get the blue and white swirls going in the glass, it's surprisingly pretty. Maybe even pretty enough for you to tell your Instagram followers where you're having a drink.
"It’s a tropical rum drink at heart, but we added vodka for good measure," Patrick Kirk, Applebee's vice president of beverage innovation, said in a statement. "In the peak of chilly weather, it’s the perfect warm up when you’re ready to tell winter to frost itself."
