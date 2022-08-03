Applebee's Created a Lip Gloss That Tastes Like Your Favorite Chicken Wing Flavors

Applebee's has built a solid reputation on cheap drink deals and good wings, but now, the neighborhood grill and bar is bottling its buffalo sauce in an unexpected format.

To celebrate National Chicken Wing Day and National Lipstick Day, Applebee's is marrying the two and introducing a collection of lip glosses inspired by its fan-favorite wing flavors.

On Friday, July 29, the chain released its Saucy Gloss on WinkyLux.com in single packs for $18 or the complete set for $65.

The flavors include: