Applebee's Is Serving $2 Vodka Rainbow Punch All March

There is a time for subtlety, and there is a time to drink a nuclear green vodka punch from a large mug with a candy garnish. We're not sure when the time for the former is, but the time for the latter is all this month.
We know that because a new Neighborhood Drink comes to Applebee's every month, and like a horoscope, but even more accurate, they explain what are life is going to be like for the next while. So this March, your life is going to be drinking $2 Rainbow Punch. We're sorry, but you can't argue with destiny.
If you're curious, this punch made of Absolut vodka and green apple, ginger, and lemon flavors. It's topped with a candy rainbow, in tribute to St. Patrick's Day, and is served in a 10-ounce mug. Again, it costs just $2. What could go wrong?
"We created a crisp, refreshing cocktail to help us forget about the rough winter we all went through," said vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's Patrick Kirk. "We made a vibrant green punch, packed it with flavor, and topped it with a rainbow."
If that doesn't appeal to you, you can still get last month's $1 Hurricanes until March 5 for Mardi Gras.
