You Can Get Wings Covered in Cheetos at Applebee's

The cheesy new menu includes wings and cheese bites. The wings are crispy breaded boneless wings tossed in original Cheetos Wing Sauce or Cheetos Flamin' Hot Wing Sauce. The wings are then coated in crunchy Cheetos crumbles. Fans can keep the cheese coming with the Fried Cheetos Cheese Bites, which are tossed in Cheetos Original sauce or Cheetos Flamin' Hot sauce.

But the cheesy products aren't all that's new. Because we all know the pain of leftover orange Cheeto residue on our fingers, Cheetos created a Shirtkin. Yep, a shirt that has the latest in Cheetle-wicking technology, a shirt with napkin-like fabric that allows Cheeto fans to wipe their cheesy, saucy hands with ease.

Applebee's will surprise superfans who like and engage with the brand's content over the coming weeks by sliding into their DMs to offer them their very own Cheetle-wicking Shirtkin. And luckily, fans will be able to put their Shirtkin to use at home or in the restaurant because the new cheesy items are available both dine-in and to-go at locations nationwide.