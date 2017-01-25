Apple's AirPods Are Reportedly Dropping Phone Calls

Apple’s wireless AirPod headphones have been prone to no shortage of issues. After a glitch with the bluetooth technology that powers the headphones caused a shipment delay last year, prices subsequently ballooned on Ebay and other third party sellers.

Now that the Air Pods have hit the market, snafus are still occasionally cropping up, leaving annoyed customers with little recourse but to vent online. According to threads on Apple’s support website, AirPods are randomly dropping audio during phone calls. The problem mainly affects iPhone 6s and 6s Plus users, but some iPhone 7 and 7 Plus customers are also complaining of the issue, according to Digital Trends.