Airpods Aren't Available Because Apple Can't Figure Out How to Make Them Work

For various reasons, the iPhone 7 managed to irritate Apple fans almost everywhere. Chief among all the grievances was the phone’s lack of a headphone jack, and the introduction of wireless AirPod headphones, which are poised to be annoyingly small and cost $160.

While the iPhone 7 hit the market in September, the AirPods’ release has been delayed, meaning the “wireless future” envisioned by Apple chief Tim Cook has yet to bear any fruit. For a while, the Cupertino company hadn’t explained why the AirPods were mysteriously absent from the marketplace, but according to a new report in the Wall St. Journal, the reason appears to be a technical glitch.