AirPods Are Already Selling for $2,000 on eBay

Apple’s wireless AirPod headphones were always poised to hit the market at the somewhat staggering price point of $159. After months of delays, it was announced on Tuesday that the AirPods are finally going to ship by December 21, as people gleefully pre-ordered the minuscule earphones on Apple’s website.

That was yesterday. According to CNBC, the estimated wait time for some orders has been delayed by as much as four weeks, driving some enterprising customers to list their pre-ordered AirPods on eBay, where the prices are skyrocketing upwards of $2,000.

Perusing the auction site will give you an indication of the stupefying demand generated by these piddling, wireless earphones. It’ll also illuminate how this demand can make the online marketplace a very dark place.