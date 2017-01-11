Apple's Futuristic "Spaceship" Campus Is Totally Insane

Since last November, drones have been periodically circling Apple Campus 2 in Cupertino, CA, documenting its gradual construction. Footage of the facility -- which is called the “Spaceship,” due to its immense size and circular design -- can be pretty awe-inspiring.

Uploaded to YouTube today is a 4K video shot by Matthew Roberts, which shows Apple’s HQ in its latest phase of construction. The aerial view captures the hulking scale of the facility, which boasts a parking garage that can hold 11,000 cars, and a new auditorium meant for product reveals, not to mention 176 acres of land for Apple to do whatever it pleases.