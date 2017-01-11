Apple's New Peach Emoji Doesn't Look Like a Butt

As Mashable notes, the internet is decrying the tragic loss of the sensuous fruit, a.k.a. your smartphone’s last great symbol of lust. But there is light at the end of the tunnel, as the update offers users complete access to Unicode 9.0, which contains a lot of venerable emoji from years past, but also brings some new-moji to the fore.

Courtesy of Emojipedia, let's start with the facepalm, for when your friend texts you something really stupid and you suddenly become illiterate: