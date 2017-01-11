It’s Official: Your Next iPhone Will Finally Be Water-Resistant

If you've ever been pushed into a pool with your clothes on or caught in a downpour at a music festival, there's a good chance you know damn well what happens when your iPhone comes into contact with water, and it ain't pretty. But now, the days of presenting your sad, water-damaged iPhone at the Apple store Genius Bar could finally be over, thanks to the new water-resistant feature in the latest generation of iPhones.

Apple unveiled the new, headphone jack-less iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus at its big keynote presentation in San Francisco on Wednesday, and announced the phones' water and dust-resistant capabilities among other key features like better cameras, longer battery life, and stereo speakers. Specifically, Apple's SVP of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, said the new phones boast IP67 protection, which means the phones are 100% resistant to dust and sand and can survive being submerged in about a meter of water for up to 30 minutes. In other words, if you ever drop your iPhone 7 in the toilet, the only thing you'll have to worry about is trying to live with knowing that it was in your damn toilet.