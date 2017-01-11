News

It’s Official: Your Next iPhone Will Finally Be Water-Resistant

By Published On 09/07/2016 By Published On 09/07/2016
Apple/Twitter
More From iPhone Palooza

related

The Best iPhone 7 Cases for Every Budget

related

Watching an iPhone 7 Get Covered in Rubber Is Bizarrely Satisfying

related

9 Ridiculously Useful iOS 10 Features You Probably Haven't Noticed Yet

related

There's a Massive Privacy Problem With the iOS 10 Lock Screen

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

If you've ever been pushed into a pool with your clothes on or caught in a downpour at a music festival, there's a good chance you know damn well what happens when your iPhone comes into contact with water, and it ain't pretty. But now, the days of presenting your sad, water-damaged iPhone at the Apple store Genius Bar could finally be over, thanks to the new water-resistant feature in the latest generation of iPhones.

Apple unveiled the new, headphone jack-less iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus at its big keynote presentation in San Francisco on Wednesday, and announced the phones' water and dust-resistant capabilities among other key features like better cameras, longer battery life, and stereo speakers. Specifically, Apple's SVP of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, said the new phones boast IP67 protection, which means the phones are 100% resistant to dust and sand and can survive being submerged in about a meter of water for up to 30 minutes. In other words, if you ever drop your iPhone 7 in the toilet, the only thing you'll have to worry about is trying to live with knowing that it was in your damn toilet.  

Rumors that Apple planned to make its new phones waterproof emerged only in recent weeks and were quickly bolstered by leaks showing purported iPhone 7 SIM tray parts that some speculated were designed to be waterproof. Thankfully, this particular rumor turned out to be somewhat true.

Of course, you probably don't plan on ever getting your slick new iPhone 7 wet, but in the event that you do, it'll be good to know it won't instantly brick the thing. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and predicts an insane increase in shower selfies. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like In iPhone Palooza

related

READ MORE
The iPhone 7's Amazing Dual-Lens Camera Is Apple's Best New Feature in Years
iPhonepalooza

related

READ MORE
Check Out These Incredible Photos Taken with the iPhone 7 Plus
iPhonepalooza

related

READ MORE
The iPhone's 7's Battery Lasts Way Longer
iPhonepalooza

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like