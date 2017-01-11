Losing Just One AirPod Earbud Will Cost You $69

Apple finally started selling its much-hyped AirPods -- the "revolutionary" wireless earbuds it promised alongside the iPhone 7 back in September -- on Tuesday. Now, the company has released new details on how much it'll cost you to repair or replace the devices, you know, as if paying $159 (or more) for them wasn't enough.

Apple recently updated its iPhone Service Pricing page to include AirPods, according to a report by Macrumors, likely to give you a feel for what to expect at the Genius Bar when you inevitably lose one of the damn things. AirPods come with Apple's standard one-year warranty that doesn't cover wear and tear (like the battery decreasing in capacity over time), damage, or if you lose them, according to the pricing page.