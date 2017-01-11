Emoji Are Built Right into the New MacBook Pro Keyboard

Apple finally -- finally -- unveiled its new lineup of MacBook Pro notebook computers on Thursday, complete with a badass new touch screen built above the keyboard called the Touch Bar. And while the sleek new touch strip offers seemingly unlimited new controls, buttons, and other features for the apps you use on your Mac, one of them finally makes texting as simple as it is on your iPhone: quick access to emoji.

Instead of including the physical function keys, escape button, and power button like with the previous generation of MacBook Pros, Apple placed a Retina-quality and touch screen strip in the prime real estate that's both capable of dynamically displaying controls, shortcuts, and other tools based on the app you're using and customizable. For example, when you're using the Photos app, the Touch Bar will display to a handy menu of photo editing tools, but when you switch to the Safari app, the Touch Bar will also switch to give you new icons like shortcuts to your favorite websites, among others. This 30-second video from Apple will show you exactly how it works: