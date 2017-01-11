The New MacBook Pro Is Missing Apple's Iconic Mac Startup Chime

Although Apple's sleek new Macbook Pro notebooks come with the game-changing Touch Bar built right into the keyboard, critics and observers were quick to point out the tech giant's omission of traditional ports for peripherals and the removal of the glowing Apple logo on the pricey machines. But it turns out the company didn't stop there and has reportedly done away with another classic feature: the iconic Mac startup chime.
As explained in a report by the reputable Apple news and rumors site, 9to5Mac, a user recently discovered that the beloved startup sound Macs have made for years now has been replaced with nothing but silence on the new MacBook Pro. The iconic F-sharp chord sound, which Apple has baked into its computers for decades, is meant to signal that your computer is ready after running its initial diagnostics upon booting. The apparent decision to kill the classic chime could potentially mark the end of an era.
But it turns out the lack of sound could be for a good reason. Although Apple didn't mention this in its keynote presentation last week, the new MacBook Pro automatically powers on right when you open the lid -- no pressing the power button required. With that said, the removal of the chime could be meant to prevent unexpected noises when you open your MacBook Pro while in a meeting, for example, according to the report. In other words, it'll quickly -- and silently -- become ready to use, just like your iPhone. It's starting to make sense now, right?
Regardless of the thinking behind the change, it's safe to say you'll miss the comforting startup chime when you fire up your next MacBook Pro. But, then again, you might not even realize it's gone when you finally get your hands on that sexy new Touch Bar.
