The New MacBook Pro Is Missing Apple's Iconic Mac Startup Chime

But it turns out the lack of sound could be for a good reason. Although Apple didn't mention this in its keynote presentation last week, the new MacBook Pro automatically powers on right when you open the lid -- no pressing the power button required. With that said, the removal of the chime could be meant to prevent unexpected noises when you open your MacBook Pro while in a meeting, for example, according to the report. In other words, it'll quickly -- and silently -- become ready to use, just like your iPhone. It's starting to make sense now, right?

Regardless of the thinking behind the change, it's safe to say you'll miss the comforting startup chime when you fire up your next MacBook Pro. But, then again, you might not even realize it's gone when you finally get your hands on that sexy new Touch Bar.