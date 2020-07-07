Arby's Just Updated Its 2 for $6 Deal With New Options

Personally, I'll go out of my way to an Arby's to get my hands on the chain's award-winning curly fries. While you might go for all the myriad meats and sandwiches, the fries are the big lure for me. The chain's latest value offering, however, is giving me another good reason to swing by the drive-thru.

Arby's recently refreshed its "2 for $6 Everyday Value" menu with two new offerings, 3-Piece Tenders and the Buffalo Crispy Chicken sandwich. The fresh options join the chain's new Chicken Cheddar Ranch sandwich, meaning you can order any two of those three menu items for $6 at participating Arby's locations across the country. Heads-up: the Chicken Cheddar Ranch sandwich is a "limited time only" offering, so it'll only be around for a little while.

The deal might not be as great as the five Roast Beef Sandwiches for $10 promotion Arby's offered in March, but hey, it'll help you save at least a couple of bucks that you can put towards a larger order of those curly fries. At least, that's what I'll be doing.

