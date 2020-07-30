Arby's Steps Up 2 for $6 Game With Gyro & Sandwich Options

If you haven't been to Arby's, you haven't seen the light. While fast food chains across the United States were flaunting extravagant food deals and throwing shade during chicken sandwich wars, Arby's was quietly becoming fantastic. The company's simple 2 for $6 deal offers a wide variety of menu options, and now it's adding new gyros and sandwiches to its quietly extraordinary mix.

While it's a cultural given that you'll order Arby's curly fries (they fell at no. 1 in our fast food fry ranking), the gyros have been unjustly slept on by fast food lovers. This needs to change, given that the chain is famous for its skills with beef.

Get the deal by mentioning it when you order. Here are the new menu items available with the deal:

Classic Beef ‘N Cheddar Sandwich

Classic Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Greek Gyro

Roast Beef Gyro

Roast Turkey Gyro

To make room for the new selections, Arby's removed the chicken cheddar ranch sandwich, buffalo crispy chicken sandwich, and 3-piece tenders from the deal configuration. This is a small travesty, considering Arby's tenders rank fairly high and pair nicely with the fries. That's alright, though. Popeyes recently released $5 buffalo ranch chicken tenders that put the competition to shame.