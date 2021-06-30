Arby's Is Now Serving Their First-Ever Chicken Nuggets

Arby's has really outdone itself this time. The meat-centric fast food chain officially added Premium Chicken Nuggets to its menu, marking the first time it has had chicken nuggets on its menu, per Eat This, Not That (as opposed to chicken tenders, one might note).

The all-white meat chicken nuggets are made with 100% chicken breast and were launched as a way to refresh the chain's popular 2 for $6 Everyday Value menu. You can also get the nuggets on their own or as part of Arby’s new Kid’s Meal, which also features crinkles fries and Honest Kids Organic Apple Juice.

The new-and-improved 2 for $6 deal now features three tasty options, including the new Premium Chicken Nuggets, Classic Roast Beef Sandwich, and Classic Beef 'n Cheddar Sandwich. Customers can combine any two of these items into one order for only $6. That means you can get lunch for yourself and a friend, or lunch and a little snack for yourself without doing any real damage to your budget.

Here's a breakdown of what you're getting when you order off Arby's 2 for $6 menu:

New Premium Chicken Nuggets: Nine poppable pieces of all-white meat chicken coated in crispy seasoned breading with your choice of dipping sauce on the side.

Classic Roast Beef Sandwich: Thinly sliced roast beef on a toasted sesame seed bun. You can try it with Arby's Sauce, Horsey Sauce, or whatever else you want.

Classic Beef 'n Cheddar Sandwich: Arby's signature roast beef sammie with cheddar and Red Ranch sauce on a toasted onion roll.