Arby's Is Rolling Out New Boneless Wings in 2 Flavors for $5

Arby's is taking its chicken game up a few notches. After introducing its first-ever nuggets back in June, the chain is introducing yet another poultry option, Boneless Wings in not one but two flavors.

Just like the nuggets, Arby's Boneless Wings are made with 100% white meat. Each order is made fresh and tossed in sauce when you order, and they come in a Classic Buffalo or Hot Honey variety.

The Classic Buffalo sauce is made with a cayenne pepper sauce base combined with melted butter. As for the Hot Honey Sauce, that's made by combining Honey, lime, and other smoky flavors with a mixture of peppers to create a sweet yet spicy wing sauce.

Each order contains six boneless wings and comes with Arby's signature crinkle fries (because who wants celery?) for $5.Customers can get their hands on Arby's new Boneless Wings beginning October 25, but be warned; these are a limited-time offering.

