Arby's Boneless Wings Are Back in 2 Flavors & You Can Get Them for Cheap
This deal will only be available for a short time.
Boneless Wings have made a momentous return to Arby's and are available in the most classic wing flavors. Customers can now order Hot Honey Sauce and Buffalo Boneless Wings from the chain, which are made with all-white-meat chicken and coated in a crispy breading.
The Hot Honey Sauce is made of honey, lime, and some other smoky flavors, with peppers added in that kick of heat. The Buffalo sauce is made of cayenne pepper sauce mixed with melted butter for a perfect spicy flavor and creamy texture.
What's even better than the wings' return is that you can get them for a great deal. Right now, Arby's is running a promotion that offers six Buffalo or Hot Honey Boneless Wings and a small order of Crinkle fries for just $6. And for $1 more, you could get nine Boneless Wings. That's enough to share, though you may not want to.
But, if you want to take advantage of the offer, you'll need to act quickly. The wings will only be available at participating Arby's locations for a limited time. Head to Arby's website to find the nearest location near you.
